Update, Version 20250914
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a merchant who sells various supplies. He will greet you from a distance before you approach him.
[Skill Book]New Skill Book: <<In Memory of Charlie Kirk>> (It's a speech skill book. I stole the item description from a Polish indie game developer Artur because he can write it much polished than what I could write. :P ). :P )
[Queensmouth Church]Now, when you visit that tombstone for Charlie Kirk, you will get a copy of <<In Memory of Charlie Kirk>> (It only happens once.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】加入了一个贩卖各种补给品的商人。在你靠近他之前，他会在远处向你打招呼。
【技能书】新技能书：《纪念查理·柯克》（这是一本说服力技能书。物品说明是从波兰独立游戏开发者Artur那里偷来的，因为他写得更好。:P）
【王后镇教堂】现在，在你首次和查理·柯克的墓碑交互的时候会获得一本《纪念查理·柯克》的书。（只会发生一次。）
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/71ff0437
https://pastelink.net/3nxr8zid
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update