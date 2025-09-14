English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp]Added a merchant who sells various supplies. He will greet you from a distance before you approach him.[Skill Book]New Skill Book: < > (It's a speech skill book. I stole the item description from a Polish indie game developer Artur because he can write it much polished than what I could write. :P ). :P )[Queensmouth Church]Now, when you visit that tombstone for Charlie Kirk, you will get a copy of < > (It only happens once.)简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】加入了一个贩卖各种补给品的商人。在你靠近他之前，他会在远处向你打招呼。【技能书】新技能书：《纪念查理·柯克》（这是一本说服力技能书。物品说明是从波兰独立游戏开发者Artur那里偷来的，因为他写得更好。:P）【王后镇教堂】现在，在你首次和查理·柯克的墓碑交互的时候会获得一本《纪念查理·柯克》的书。（只会发生一次。）Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场