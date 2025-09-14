 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975788 Edited 14 September 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Heyo!
7821 Akuji is now updated to version 1.05. Changes include:

- Alternative Submersible Control: You can now use your right mouse button to toggle between using WASD for your player or the submersible. You need to be near the viewport for this to work. This way, you no longer need to be constantly looking downwards to control the submersible.
- Some minor UI text updates.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2849821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link