7821 Akuji is now updated to version 1.05. Changes include:
- Alternative Submersible Control: You can now use your right mouse button to toggle between using WASD for your player or the submersible. You need to be near the viewport for this to work. This way, you no longer need to be constantly looking downwards to control the submersible.
- Some minor UI text updates.
