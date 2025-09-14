 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975737 Edited 14 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed a bug where the flight deck doors were sometimes
- missing
- fixed a bug where "(hold)" was not visible on any tutorial events
- fixed a bug where the cart could get outta whack if you held A while holding cart
- fixed a bug where the cart was hard to grab sometimes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582612
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link