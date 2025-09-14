- fixed a bug where the flight deck doors were sometimes
- missing
- fixed a bug where "(hold)" was not visible on any tutorial events
- fixed a bug where the cart could get outta whack if you held A while holding cart
- fixed a bug where the cart was hard to grab sometimes
Uh Oh Airlines Patch 0.0.21.0.3 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
