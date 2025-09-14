This update includes lots of new features and update and bugs fixed including an infinite loop that
could cause the game to freeze.
New sound and effects for THE WIPER
New house lighting and atmosphere
Incredibly better performance at the house
Game is down to 3.6 GB from 3.9 GB due to optimizations
Better performance at Sahara when destruction gets too heavy
Smoother Async loading
Another new update for rain ripples in Tokyo
Fixed a bug where too much destruction would cut the music or dialogues
Infinite loop bug fix
Much cheaper navigation mesh leading to a lot less CPU usage
