This update includes lots of new features and update and bugs fixed including an infinite loop that

could cause the game to freeze.

New sound and effects for THE WIPER

New house lighting and atmosphere

Incredibly better performance at the house

Game is down to 3.6 GB from 3.9 GB due to optimizations

Better performance at Sahara when destruction gets too heavy

Smoother Async loading

Another new update for rain ripples in Tokyo

Fixed a bug where too much destruction would cut the music or dialogues

Infinite loop bug fix

Much cheaper navigation mesh leading to a lot less CPU usage