14 September 2025 Build 19975662 Edited 14 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  1. SteamAPI crashing the game

New Stuff

  1. Added "Auto Clicker" powerup

Happy Packing :)

Regards,

Yours truly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3926561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3926562
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3926563
  • Loading history…
