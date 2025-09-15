We are excited to announce that the early access of Little Witch in the Woods is over and the game's officially launched!
We now welcome all witches, early access participants and newly-arrived apprentice witches alike, to embark on this cheerful journey and explore the magical world of Wisteria!
End of One Journey, Fresh Start of AnotherThe official version will feature the full main story of Little Witch in the Woods for you to enjoy.
Even after you finish the main story, there will be a wide range of following content to keep the game engaging.
You can find details about what fun the new content will bring at the end of this article!
New Content of the Official Version"StarSea Cave," a brand-new themed area and the life forms that inhabit it.
Investigate this starlit cave and gather materials from its mysterious habitants to craft new potions and candies!
Unlock new areas in the village and meet new residents.
Restore ruins to build a new space that will add to the village's beauty, and get to know the various villagers better!
There are also rich activities such as quests, furniture decoration and broom customization.
In addition, the game will be rebalanced for the official version and multiple new quality-of-life features will be added to offer a better experience.
Details of the update can be found in the patch notes here!
Save Game InheritanceWe've been optimizing the save game inheritance feature since v4.0.7.0, and have spotted no major issue so far.
Under usual circumstances, the official version will support your current save game!
Original SoundtracksWe planned to launch original soundtracks for sale together with the official game,
but to ensure the best quality, we have to delay that.
We will post an announcement when the soundtracks are ready.
Future PlanWe will keep providing you with more joy even after the official launch.
Our general plan for the future is as follows. (Note: The schedule stated here is subject to changes.)
Use minor updates to keep making quality-of-life optimizations, adding new content and features, and fixing bugs based on player feedback we receive after the official launch.
Use major updates to introduce new systems and content.
Sincerest Appreciation!Your support and passion have kept Little Witch in the Woods going.
Our sincerest gratitude to all players who like this game and have provided precious feedback!
Changed files in this update