 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975578 Edited 14 September 2025 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

I haven't directly announced this on Steam until now (Only in the Discord previously), however I've been running some test builds for the 1.0.2 update, and the first mass scale one is now live on the public-test-build branch.

It should be noted that this is not the complete 1.0.2, it is still missing some features (namely the automatic regulator system that's going to be added in this update), however it does still include several new optimisations, quality of life changes, graphical improvements and reworks to other things in game.

With all that being said, please make sure to report any bugs you find in the community Discord server in order to improve the full 1.0.2.

Wrenchy Productions

As apart of a publisher deal with Wrenchy Productions, Rasvyat is partnering with them. This will not impact the creative direction of the game whatsoever, and moreso exists as a way to establish a partnership for future games (in which they'll have more of a hand).

I will likely be doing a larger announcement with more details when it comes to the full release of Rasvyat 1.0.2, the main reason I'm doing this smaller announcement is to explain why it now mentions Wrenchy Productions on the startup screen.


1.0.2 (Public Test Build) Changelog

New Content

  • Added the ability to "unlock" the mouse using the "F" key

  • Added new effects for when multiple channels rupture

  • Added some new background SFX

  • "Additional AZ-5 Signal" annunciator is now functional

Gameplay Changes

AZS Rework

  • AZS default mode renamed to "AZSP" (to better distinguish the mode from the system)

  • UZS default mode renamed to "UZSP" (to better distinguish the mode from the system)

  • AZSP period limit decreased to 10 (was 30)

  • AZSP accuracy is severely decreased over 110MWt

  • AZSR accuracy is severely decreased under 95MWt

  • The warning "Reduction in UZSR" annunciators now activate at a period of 60

  • The emergency "Reduction in UZSR" annunciators now activate at a period of 40

  • The warning "Reduction in UZSP" annunciators now activate at a period of 40

  • The emergency "Reduction in UZSP" annunciators now activate at a period of 20

  • UZSP will send a malfunction signal if active over 150 MWt

  • UZSR will send a malfunction signal if active under 90 MWt

  • If you go 10MWt outside of these limits (EG: over 160 MWt in UZSP mode or under 80 MWt in UZSR mode) an automatic AZ-5 signal will be sent

KOM Rework

  • KOMs speed has been significantly increased until being reaching 3.5 meters (at which point it will move slightly below the usual speed)

  • KOM no longer drops the AR rods

  • KOM now completely locks all control rod movement for 10 seconds after being canceled

  • KOM now has an annunciator

  • KOM no longer selects control rods (the selsins still light up while in motion)

AZM Rework

  • The "AZMM" annunciator has been retired (Functionality moved to the "AZM" annunciator)

  • The AZM activation condition has been changed to only activate on thermal power going over 3450 MWt, along with AR(M) related trips

  • Swapped the AZM and AZMM annunciator positions for consistency

  • The "Thermal Power" automatic AZ-5 reason has been retired

Other Changes

  • Non-AZ control rods upwards movement is now locked until all AZ rods are withdrawn

  • Channel ruptures can now occur due to pressure caused by high reactivity situations and meltdowns

  • Xenon calculations have been completely revamped and now behave in a significantly more realistic fashion (Still sped up for gameplay)

  • AZS and AZM signals will now continue for 3 seconds (even after the root cause is no longer valid)

  • The rod control lever is no longer artificially locked during AZ-5

  • Changed the USP rods to be completely independent of AZ-5 allowing them to be manually moved during it

  • UZS(R) no longer randomly malfunctions

  • UZS(R) now malfunctions due to extremely low period, high reactivity and extremely high thermal power

  • Severe UZS(R) malfunctions can now cause the sensors to violently output erratic data

  • Improved temperature calculations significantly

  • Changed the SFKRE "Overloaded" state slightly

  • "MCP Overheat" automatic AZ-5 reason retired

  • "Manual AZ-5" automatic AZ-5 indicator removed due to redundency

  • All instances of "MCP AZ" changed to "MCP Trip"

  • Condensed the "MCP Trip" automatic AZ-5 reasons into 1 for each loop (was 8 total)

  • Added "MCP Flow Low" automatic AZ-5 reasons (one for each loop)

  • Added "Channel Leak" automatic AZ-5 reason (Triggered by channel ruptures and meltdowns)

  • Modified the reactor meltdown conditions

  • Modified the reactor explosion conditions

  • The reactor now updates every frame (Was originally at a fixed 0.05 seconds)

  • Changed the graphics of the pointer slightly

  • Remade the selsin code in order to be smoother and to avoid bugs

  • Changed all buttons to share the same SFX

  • Removed the heavy mouse smoothing effect

  • Adjusted the order of some annunciators and indicators

  • Renamed the "PK-RR Out of zone" indicator to "PK-AZ Out Of Zone"

  • Changed the "PK-AZ Out Of Zone" indicators color from red to yellow

  • Renamed a few indicators

  • Renamed a few of the automatic AZ-5 cause indicators

  • Updated the in-game music slightly

Misc changes

  • Redesigned the settings menu

  • Added the ability to filter password protected lobbies from the lobby browser

  • Selecting a lobby no longer blurs out the background (allowing you to click on other lobbies without having to press the "cancel" button)

  • Modified the menu music to change depending on which section you're in

  • Added a new overlay when joining a server is slow (Similar to the "Spawning Player" overlay removed in 1.0.1)

  • Challenge modifiers are now displayed when selecting a server

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the reactor to explode when it wasn't supposed to

  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the reactor thermal power to increase infinitely after a full shutdown

  • Fixed an issue that lead to inaccurate period values being displayed at higher power

  • Fixed the multiplayer optimisation issues

  • Fixed several multiplayer desync issues

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused all rods to appear as "selected" after canceling AZ-5

  • Fixed a bug that caused a bugged error string to appear when being disconnected from a server

Changed depots in public-test-build branch

View more data in app history for build 19975578
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2873621
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link