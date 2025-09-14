This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I haven't directly announced this on Steam until now (Only in the Discord previously), however I've been running some test builds for the 1.0.2 update, and the first mass scale one is now live on the public-test-build branch.



It should be noted that this is not the complete 1.0.2, it is still missing some features (namely the automatic regulator system that's going to be added in this update), however it does still include several new optimisations, quality of life changes, graphical improvements and reworks to other things in game.



With all that being said, please make sure to report any bugs you find in the community Discord server in order to improve the full 1.0.2.

Wrenchy Productions

As apart of a publisher deal with Wrenchy Productions, Rasvyat is partnering with them. This will not impact the creative direction of the game whatsoever, and moreso exists as a way to establish a partnership for future games (in which they'll have more of a hand).



I will likely be doing a larger announcement with more details when it comes to the full release of Rasvyat 1.0.2, the main reason I'm doing this smaller announcement is to explain why it now mentions Wrenchy Productions on the startup screen.



1.0.2 (Public Test Build) Changelog

New Content

Added the ability to "unlock" the mouse using the "F" key

Added new effects for when multiple channels rupture

Added some new background SFX

"Additional AZ-5 Signal" annunciator is now functional

Gameplay Changes

AZS Rework

AZS default mode renamed to "AZSP" (to better distinguish the mode from the system)

UZS default mode renamed to "UZSP" (to better distinguish the mode from the system)

AZSP period limit decreased to 10 (was 30)

AZSP accuracy is severely decreased over 110MWt

AZSR accuracy is severely decreased under 95MWt

The warning "Reduction in UZSR" annunciators now activate at a period of 60

The emergency "Reduction in UZSR" annunciators now activate at a period of 40

The warning "Reduction in UZSP" annunciators now activate at a period of 40

The emergency "Reduction in UZSP" annunciators now activate at a period of 20

UZSP will send a malfunction signal if active over 150 MWt

UZSR will send a malfunction signal if active under 90 MWt

If you go 10MWt outside of these limits (EG: over 160 MWt in UZSP mode or under 80 MWt in UZSR mode) an automatic AZ-5 signal will be sent



KOM Rework

KOMs speed has been significantly increased until being reaching 3.5 meters (at which point it will move slightly below the usual speed)

KOM no longer drops the AR rods

KOM now completely locks all control rod movement for 10 seconds after being canceled

KOM now has an annunciator

KOM no longer selects control rods (the selsins still light up while in motion)

AZM Rework

The "AZMM" annunciator has been retired (Functionality moved to the "AZM" annunciator)

The AZM activation condition has been changed to only activate on thermal power going over 3450 MWt, along with AR(M) related trips

Swapped the AZM and AZMM annunciator positions for consistency

The "Thermal Power" automatic AZ-5 reason has been retired

Other Changes

Non-AZ control rods upwards movement is now locked until all AZ rods are withdrawn

Channel ruptures can now occur due to pressure caused by high reactivity situations and meltdowns

Xenon calculations have been completely revamped and now behave in a significantly more realistic fashion (Still sped up for gameplay)

AZS and AZM signals will now continue for 3 seconds (even after the root cause is no longer valid)

The rod control lever is no longer artificially locked during AZ-5

Changed the USP rods to be completely independent of AZ-5 allowing them to be manually moved during it

UZS(R) no longer randomly malfunctions

UZS(R) now malfunctions due to extremely low period, high reactivity and extremely high thermal power

Severe UZS(R) malfunctions can now cause the sensors to violently output erratic data

Improved temperature calculations significantly

Changed the SFKRE "Overloaded" state slightly

"MCP Overheat" automatic AZ-5 reason retired

"Manual AZ-5" automatic AZ-5 indicator removed due to redundency

All instances of "MCP AZ" changed to "MCP Trip"

Condensed the "MCP Trip" automatic AZ-5 reasons into 1 for each loop (was 8 total)

Added "MCP Flow Low" automatic AZ-5 reasons (one for each loop)

Added "Channel Leak" automatic AZ-5 reason (Triggered by channel ruptures and meltdowns)

Modified the reactor meltdown conditions

Modified the reactor explosion conditions

The reactor now updates every frame (Was originally at a fixed 0.05 seconds)

Changed the graphics of the pointer slightly

Remade the selsin code in order to be smoother and to avoid bugs

Changed all buttons to share the same SFX

Removed the heavy mouse smoothing effect

Adjusted the order of some annunciators and indicators

Renamed the "PK-RR Out of zone" indicator to "PK-AZ Out Of Zone"

Changed the "PK-AZ Out Of Zone" indicators color from red to yellow

Renamed a few indicators

Renamed a few of the automatic AZ-5 cause indicators

Updated the in-game music slightly

Misc changes

Redesigned the settings menu

Added the ability to filter password protected lobbies from the lobby browser

Selecting a lobby no longer blurs out the background (allowing you to click on other lobbies without having to press the "cancel" button)

Modified the menu music to change depending on which section you're in

Added a new overlay when joining a server is slow (Similar to the "Spawning Player" overlay removed in 1.0.1)

Challenge modifiers are now displayed when selecting a server

