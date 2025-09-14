Introduced the Save Slot feature: it is now possible to start a new game without deleting the current save and while keeping progress by using a different save slot. Up to 4 save slots are available. You can change the save slot by selecting the 👤Save Slot option from the main menu.

NOTE: Saves made before version 1.2.0 will automatically be loaded into save slot 1 once you open any mode from the main menu or once you open the Game Settings. From that moment, the 👤Save Slot option will be available in the main menu.