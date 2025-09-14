Here are the patch notes for Dragonium Adventure 1.2.0!
Additions and improvements:
Introduced the Save Slot feature: it is now possible to start a new game without deleting the current save and while keeping progress by using a different save slot. Up to 4 save slots are available. You can change the save slot by selecting the 👤Save Slot option from the main menu.
NOTE: Saves made before version 1.2.0 will automatically be loaded into save slot 1 once you open any mode from the main menu or once you open the Game Settings. From that moment, the 👤Save Slot option will be available in the main menu.
Bug fixes:
Fixed minor bugs.
Another game update is coming by the end of the year. It will be the biggest update ever released for the game so far. New details about the DLC Dragonium Adventure: Corrupted Echoes will also be revealed.
We hope you will continue to enjoy Dragonium Adventure!
