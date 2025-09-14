Fixes:
- Block access to future areas (it causes bugs)
- Escaping the boss arena
- Climbing mechanic crash (not sure if I even fixed this, but i did something)
- Return to title in settings
- Wrong spawn coordinates after loading
- lingered items and mobs when game reset - purge all rooms and deleted obj player
- stuck in cave when quit - added additional variables to save
- save the settings for key remap
- added spacebar key for key remap
- fix spawn point when dying in cave
- Debug getting stuck (you can wiggle out when you're stuck, otherwise teleport back home if you have access to the map)
- Saving issues
- Autosave now turned on by default
Thanks for the feedback and patience — it really helps me polish the game!
Changed files in this update