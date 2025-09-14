Block access to future areas (it causes bugs)



Escaping the boss arena



Climbing mechanic crash (not sure if I even fixed this, but i did something)



Return to title in settings



Wrong spawn coordinates after loading



lingered items and mobs when game reset - purge all rooms and deleted obj player



stuck in cave when quit - added additional variables to save



save the settings for key remap



added spacebar key for key remap



fix spawn point when dying in cave



Debug getting stuck (you can wiggle out when you're stuck, otherwise teleport back home if you have access to the map)



Saving issues



Autosave now turned on by default



I just pushed a small update to fix a bunch of bugs you found:Fixes:Thanks for the feedback and patience — it really helps me polish the game!