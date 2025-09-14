 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19975473 Edited 14 September 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I just pushed a small update to fix a bunch of bugs you found:

Fixes:

  • Block access to future areas (it causes bugs)
  • Escaping the boss arena
  • Climbing mechanic crash (not sure if I even fixed this, but i did something)
  • Return to title in settings
  • Wrong spawn coordinates after loading
  • lingered items and mobs when game reset - purge all rooms and deleted obj player
  • stuck in cave when quit - added additional variables to save
  • save the settings for key remap
  • added spacebar key for key remap
  • fix spawn point when dying in cave
  • Debug getting stuck (you can wiggle out when you're stuck, otherwise teleport back home if you have access to the map)
  • Saving issues
  • Autosave now turned on by default


Thanks for the feedback and patience — it really helps me polish the game!

Changed files in this update

