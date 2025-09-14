 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19975470 Edited 14 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor update that fixes a few bugs related to the secrets for Artifacts and Manuscripts.

All achievements should be achievable now.

This patch addressed the following:

  • Fixed issues with secrets being visible at incorrect times for levels 105C (Eye), 110C (Pox), 113A (Beard), 126C (Aspidochelone).

  • Fixed animation issues with level 111C (Tools), 125B (Heart).

  • Fixed issues with sliders for levels 112C (Muscles), 125C (Heart).

  • Adjusted resolution level for some assets.

  • Adjusted slider cursor for clarity 119B (Arm).

  • Adjusted the manuscript overlay for 122 (WM Early), 123 (Abdomen).

  • Fixed an issue with the secret not triggering for 123C (Abdomen).

  • Other various minor bug fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2392811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link