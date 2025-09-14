This is a minor update that fixes a few bugs related to the secrets for Artifacts and Manuscripts.
All achievements should be achievable now.
This patch addressed the following:
Fixed issues with secrets being visible at incorrect times for levels 105C (Eye), 110C (Pox), 113A (Beard), 126C (Aspidochelone).
Fixed animation issues with level 111C (Tools), 125B (Heart).
Fixed issues with sliders for levels 112C (Muscles), 125C (Heart).
Adjusted resolution level for some assets.
Adjusted slider cursor for clarity 119B (Arm).
Adjusted the manuscript overlay for 122 (WM Early), 123 (Abdomen).
Fixed an issue with the secret not triggering for 123C (Abdomen).
Other various minor bug fixes and optimizations.
Changed files in this update