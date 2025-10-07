Thank you to everyone who played, sent feedback, and helped shape the game.
Changes:
- Added cloth, tapestry, and some related recipes
- Added flammable oil puddle
- Grass is now harvestable. Added grass meal, grass clipping, and related recipe
- Added "Impossible" difficulty
- Added the best score info for each party member in Soulforge
- Translated the game into 8 languages (Chinese Simplified, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Spanish (Spain))
- Misc fixes
Come hang out or report issues on Discord.
You can watch the trailer here.
You can follow me here.
