Major 7 October 2025 Build 19975368 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:07:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0 is released and Ricave is now out of Early Access!

Thank you to everyone who played, sent feedback, and helped shape the game.

Changes:
  • Added cloth, tapestry, and some related recipes
  • Added flammable oil puddle
  • Grass is now harvestable. Added grass meal, grass clipping, and related recipe
  • Added "Impossible" difficulty
  • Added the best score info for each party member in Soulforge
  • Translated the game into 8 languages (Chinese Simplified, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Spanish (Spain))
  • Misc fixes

Come hang out or report issues on Discord.
You can watch the trailer here.
You can follow me here.

