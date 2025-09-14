Patch Notes – Update

Since launch, we’ve received tons of feedback and suggestions from players. We’ve been carefully recording everything and brainstorming improvements. Many of these will take time to fix, but here are the changes we were able to deliver in this update:

🌀 About Perfect Dodge

In our game, if you dash into an enemy’s attack at the right moment, you can trigger a Perfect Dodge with invincibility frames, giving you a chance to breathe.

This mechanic is actually quite generous — especially against enemies with lingering hitboxes, you can almost trigger it 100% of the time.

As a result, many boss attacks that look “over the top” are, in fact, free opportunities for players to trigger Perfect Dodges. The same goes for certain curses — when used correctly, what seemed like punishing attacks can actually become tools that help the player.

But here’s where we made a huge mistake: we never created a proper tutorial to teach players how to use Perfect Dodge.

This caused many players in the early and mid-game to feel that bosses were overwhelmingly powerful, leaving them defenseless, frustrated, and locked into a “prison-like” experience. That’s on us, and we sincerely regret it.

To address this, we’ve decided to increase the Perfect Dodge window so it’s easier to trigger and avoid enemy moves.

Perfect Dodge window increased from 10 frames → 15 frames.

(Previously, Perfect Dodging melee attacks was a bit tough. It should now feel noticeably easier.)

🎮 Gameplay

Added a new Dual-Element Synergy: Blood + Fire .

Added 4 new Ultimate Equipment and 1 new regular equipment .

The Compendium now includes entries for Elemental Synergies and Ultimate Equipment . (Finally, you can check them all in one place!)

Adjusted an invisible-attacking enemy — its damage was too high and has been reduced.

Improved the Reforge UX: after reforging, the cursor/focus will stay on the “Reforge” button, no need to move it back.

Reforge mechanic update: reforged Insectoid Cores will no longer generate duplicate elements.

(If you keep reforging without removing the core, you will eventually get the element you want.)

Fusion mechanic update: the resulting core will always inherit one of the elements used as material. The more of one element you use, the higher the chance it becomes the final result.

Added a confirmation prompt when dismantling red-quality Insectoid Cores that are already socketed, to prevent accidents.

🎨 Skins

We’ve seen your enthusiasm for cosmetic skins. Even though sales are still far from 100k, we’ve decided to release two new skins early as a thank-you gift for your support and patience. Bows deeply!

✨ Visual & FX

Added a new VFX to the “Wind Dash” Insectoid Core trait (the one that enables infinite dashing). It now has clearer visuals when triggered.

Temporarily hidden certain “air distortion” effects (hit, level-up, portal FX) to avoid screen tearing and excessive visual noise.

Enemy ground poison pools now have more obvious visuals, making them easier to avoid.

Improved visuals for hit effects and level-up effects.

Fixed portal FX causing screen tearing.

Heavy Attack now shows a “breathing light” effect when it’s ready (based on player feedback about unclear cooldown states).

Fixed an issue where ground items sometimes flickered on the Steam Deck.

🐞 Bug Fixes