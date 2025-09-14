- Mod support expanded: add your own space backgrounds, stations, planets, moons, and music by placing files in the corresponding folders inside the mod directory using your file manager.



- Still investigating a bug where player ships continue firing at the location of destroyed enemy ships. I’ve made a change in the code that might fix it. If the issue persists, please let me know what actions trigger it and any patterns you notice.



- Fixed a bug that prevented the next sector from loading even after all player ships had entered the wormhole.



- Various bug fixes and improvements related to Mods and the Ship Builder.



- Fixed a bug that caused all station sprites to appear the same.



- Increased thrust values for Engine levels 2 and 3.



- Minor fixes and adjustments.