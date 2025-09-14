V 13.3.1

*******

Fixed inventory loading on some devices



V 13.3.0

*******

Android 15 support

Fixed Diamond purchase

Updated the game engine to the latest version

Improved save logic to prevent character breakage

New block Sentinel's Branch (prevents creatures from spawning)

Tumbleweed

Fixed daily quests

Fixed errors where items disappeared from inventory

Pet resurrection confirmation window

Doors now save their state

New ability for the Swamp Golem

After death in survival and hardcore modes, items lie 3 times longer

New music for boss battles

Many balance and crafting improvements

Fixed many bugs and imperfections