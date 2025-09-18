The Common eland has arrived in Tikamoon Plains – a true giant among antelopes and a worthy challenge for any hunter. Strong, resilient, and majestic, the eland will put your tracking and shooting skills to the test. This update also brings a range of gameplay improvements and refinements. Aiming now feels smoother thanks to reduced blur on iron sights, and the zeroing for the Prairie Hunter the Jack iron sight has been adjusted to 50 meters for more accurate shots. We’ve also refreshed the audio experience with updated sound effects for the Steyr-Gams rifle and several rifles from the Hunter’s Advantage Pack.

Update 1.28.1 also brings important fixes inspired by your reports. The electronic caller delay has been resolved, its UI now updates correctly, and the hunter sense dot alignment on the Prairie Hunter the Jack has been corrected. We’ve also smoothed out some localization issues and minor environmental glitches, like the levitating grass on Nez Perce Valley. For more details, please check the patch notes below.

Design the Future Reticle with Integrix

Alongside this patch, we’re excited to share something special. We’re teaming up with Integrix Optics to design a brand-new custom reticle, and we want your help. Whether you’re a hunter in the field or in-game, this is your chance to shape how it looks and works.



The survey is short and simple and your submissions will help us and Integrix Optics shape the final design of the new scope. We’re excited to see how the community’s vision comes together! Take the survey via THIS LINK.

Version 1.28.1 (Build: 163944) patch notes:

Added: Common eland to Tikamoon Plains

Tweaked: Reduced iron sight blur on several arms when using iron sights: Remington 700 Long Range Remington Model 870 Wingmaster Mordecai Doublejab Prairie Hunter The Jack Steyr SSG M1 Steyr Scout Steyr SM12 Cinnamonsky The Jack Bonser & Klein Standard Morning silence Remington 673 Guide Rifle Remington V3 Waterfowl Pro

Tweaked: Zeroing changed to 50m for Prairie Hunter the Jack iron sight

Tweaked: Updated sound effects for Steyr-Gams

Tweaked: Updated sound effects for Prairie Hunter the Jack

Tweaked: Updated sound effects for Vanhoutte Hawk Long Range

Tweaked: Updated sound effects for Mordecai Doublejab

Fixed: Electronic Caller delay when switching calls or equipment

Fixed: Electronic Caller UI not correctly updating when changing species

Fixed: Hunter sense dot not correctly aligned on top of the bead for Prairie Hunter the Jack iron sight

Fixed: Various minor localization issues

Fixed: Minor environmental issues

Known Issue: Pedicles on Common eland do not adjust properly to the size of the antler.



We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine - when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.



Thank you, and good hunting!

More info:

Get the game here: https://thqn.net/woth-steam

Website: http://wayofthehunter.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/wayofthehunter