- Adjustments were made to show the opponent's movements more clearly.
- Foresight adjustments have been added, making it easier to analyze opponent movements.
- Quality of life adjustments that pozitively impact gameplay have been implemented.
- Some minor bugs have been fixed.
- Several changes were made for gameplay balance.
Punch to Glory - Quick Update v2
