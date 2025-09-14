 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19975245
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adjustments were made to show the opponent's movements more clearly.
  • Foresight adjustments have been added, making it easier to analyze opponent movements.
  • Quality of life adjustments that pozitively impact gameplay have been implemented.
  • Some minor bugs have been fixed.
  • Several changes were made for gameplay balance.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3629051
