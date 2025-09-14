 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19975172
- Added French subtitle
- Added Spanish subtitle
- Fixed player stuck at the door at good ending scene
- Reduced delay between finished tasks (at good ending) and interactable window

We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.

Changed files in this update

