Hey everyone, here is an update with some improvements as well as fixes.
• Increased camera field of view.
• adjusted first person animations.
• Improved item switching animations.
• Camera sensitivity can now be lowered.
• Added ability to save camera sensitivity.
• Adjusted flashlight brightness.
• Decreased axe damage.
• Added more details around the map.
• Reduced cutscene music volume.
Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀
Changed files in this update