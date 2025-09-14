Hey everyone, here is an update with some improvements as well as fixes.

• Increased camera field of view.

• adjusted first person animations.

• Improved item switching animations.

• Camera sensitivity can now be lowered.

• Added ability to save camera sensitivity.

• Adjusted flashlight brightness.

• Decreased axe damage.

• Added more details around the map.

• Reduced cutscene music volume.

Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀



