14 September 2025 Build 19975124 Edited 14 September 2025 – 13:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here is an update with some improvements as well as fixes.

• Increased camera field of view.

• adjusted first person animations.

• Improved item switching animations.

• Camera sensitivity can now be lowered.

• Added ability to save camera sensitivity.

• Adjusted flashlight brightness.

• Decreased axe damage.

• Added more details around the map.

• Reduced cutscene music volume.

Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀


