14 September 2025 Build 19975041
Another small patch that fixes a few things (some major, some less so). Let's investigate!

-Fixed an issue where presenting the wrong evidence at the end of case 2 would cause a soft lock.
-Fixed an issue navigating the area in case 3 when the investigation phase had begun.
-Fixed whatever was going on with Morris' pants.

Switch update coming this week! Thanks for stopping by!

