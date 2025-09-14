Another small patch that fixes a few things (some major, some less so). Let's investigate!
-Fixed an issue where presenting the wrong evidence at the end of case 2 would cause a soft lock.
-Fixed an issue navigating the area in case 3 when the investigation phase had begun.
-Fixed whatever was going on with Morris' pants.
Switch update coming this week! Thanks for stopping by!
Minor Update - Mid September
Update notes via Steam Community
