The official version and the beta version of this update are the same
Changelog 1.10.9.6
Optimized rendering smoothness of some interfaces
Fixed a bug where MyFinder's gradient blur rendering was blurry when switching between multiple monitors
Fixed a crash issue with the quick switch in the front-end scheduling application
Fixed an issue where the hidden mode display in the dock failed to work after switching monitors
Adjusted the background fill of the dock window preview, removing blur and changing it to a solid color
New launcher rendering to improve frame rate drops
Fixed an issue where MyFinder's tray icon did not appear on the second monitor when switching from a single monitor to multiple monitors
Fixed a freeze issue when switching from a single monitor to multiple monitors multiple times
Unified the window width of the front-end scheduling window list
Fixed a bug where audio devices were not fully displayed
Fixed an issue where folder icons were incorrectly rendered after restoring them
Fixed an issue where the MyFinder Control Center's secondary menu displayed incorrectly
Adjusted the MyFinder Control Center button mechanism to activate the secondary menu when the Control Center is activated When the secondary menu is displayed, clicking the Control Center icon again will restore the secondary menu window back to the Control Center.
MyFinder Lyrics now has the ability to hide lyrics directly with the mouse wheel or right-click.
Fixed a bug that prevented the display of several programs, including Device Manager and Event Viewer, from being displayed in previous versions.
Fixed a crash in the dock window preview when foobar2000 is not playing.
Fixed a bug that prevented clicking the dock Start menu when the foreground window is in administrator mode.
Fixed a bug that prevented the display of certain program windows in the front-end scheduler.
Fixed a bug that prevented the icons in the Advanced Editing icon window from updating after editing an icon in the left list.
Fixed a bug that caused the window preview title to display incorrectly.
Added a refresh weather function to the right-click menu of the dock weather icon, and changed the forecast to one hour.
Added a function that resets all rendering data when resetting the graphics card, fixing a crash when installing graphics card drivers.
Corrected the German translation, thanks to @ɴᴇʀᴏ ᴅ. ᴋᴀᴍɪɴᴀ
Recompile the temperature detection program to 64-bit to prevent the Windows Security Center from reporting a virus.
supplement
win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system
If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.
If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder
All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel
After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order
Version 2.0 takes a while, and I want to make a super stable version before version 2.0, because as soon as there are new features, there will be new bugs, and all new features will be released when there are almost no bug fixes.
Known issues
Dock icon masks cannot follow global color changes after advanced editing
Occasionally, the dock does not activate the window, and it is currently being investigated
Additional instructions
myfinder volume menu added the function of switching sound effects spatial sound effects,At present, this function is not due to the fact that there is no example on the network, even if it is AI,So every time this function is run, the sound will be stuck when it is displayed for the first time,The reason is that the background will switch all the spatial sound effects once to detect whether which sound effects are installed
If the Win10 system to open this feature after the crash you can open the program installation directory config.ini file, search for "dockicoImmersion=1", delete this line of text to save and restart the computer can be!
Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer
Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad
After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
