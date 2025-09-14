The official version and the beta version of this update are the same





Optimized rendering smoothness of some interfaces

Fixed a bug where MyFinder's gradient blur rendering was blurry when switching between multiple monitors

Fixed a crash issue with the quick switch in the front-end scheduling application

Fixed an issue where the hidden mode display in the dock failed to work after switching monitors

Adjusted the background fill of the dock window preview, removing blur and changing it to a solid color

New launcher rendering to improve frame rate drops

Fixed an issue where MyFinder's tray icon did not appear on the second monitor when switching from a single monitor to multiple monitors

Fixed a freeze issue when switching from a single monitor to multiple monitors multiple times

Unified the window width of the front-end scheduling window list

Fixed a bug where audio devices were not fully displayed

Fixed an issue where folder icons were incorrectly rendered after restoring them

Fixed an issue where the MyFinder Control Center's secondary menu displayed incorrectly

Adjusted the MyFinder Control Center button mechanism to activate the secondary menu when the Control Center is activated When the secondary menu is displayed, clicking the Control Center icon again will restore the secondary menu window back to the Control Center.

MyFinder Lyrics now has the ability to hide lyrics directly with the mouse wheel or right-click.

Fixed a bug that prevented the display of several programs, including Device Manager and Event Viewer, from being displayed in previous versions.

Fixed a crash in the dock window preview when foobar2000 is not playing.

Fixed a bug that prevented clicking the dock Start menu when the foreground window is in administrator mode.

Fixed a bug that prevented the display of certain program windows in the front-end scheduler.

Fixed a bug that prevented the icons in the Advanced Editing icon window from updating after editing an icon in the left list.

Fixed a bug that caused the window preview title to display incorrectly.

Added a refresh weather function to the right-click menu of the dock weather icon, and changed the forecast to one hour.

Added a function that resets all rendering data when resetting the graphics card, fixing a crash when installing graphics card drivers.