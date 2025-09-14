 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974976
Update notes via Steam Community

New Minigame


Red Light Green Light puzzle in Surveillance: Wear the special glasses to read the robot code to find it when it's friendly or ... not!




Full changelog


  • Glyph overflow fixes
  • Bowling aim fix
  • Environment enhancements in all levels (slow light loading fixed)
  • Lighting optimisation in Arcade with Neon materials setup as Unlit to avoid extra light noise
  • Laser tag: Snapping issue fixed while aiming. Aiming now is more consistent with crosshair
  • Performance improvements: now the game is playable on steam deck with the High Graphics mode



Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3159071
Windows 64-bit Depot 3159072
