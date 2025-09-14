New Minigame
Red Light Green Light puzzle in Surveillance: Wear the special glasses to read the robot code to find it when it's friendly or ... not!
Full changelog
- Red Light Green Light puzzle in Surveillance: Wear the special glasses to read the robot code and figure if it's friendly or not
- Glyph overflow fixes
- Bowling aim fix
- Environment enhancements in all levels (slow light loading fixed)
- Lighting optimisation in Arcade with Neon materials setup as Unlit to avoid extra light noise
- Laser tag: Snapping issue fixed while aiming. Aiming now is more consistent with crosshair
- Performance improvements: now the game is playable on steam deck with the High Graphics mode
Changed files in this update