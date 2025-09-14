You can now define custom window sizes and positions with ease.
Demo
What Changed
Multi-Monitor Support That Actually Works
- Area selector now properly detects which monitor you're selecting on
- Shows physical pixel coordinates instead of the wrong scaled values
- Display information shows which monitor you're on (Display 1, Display 2, etc.)
- Rectangle stays within screen bounds when dragging/resizing
Visual Improvements
- Added a subtle glow effect around the selection rectangle
- Dark gradient background instead of fully transparent (easier to see what you're doing)
- Info panel shows position and size in real-time
- Dashed white border instead of solid red
Bug Fixes
- Fixed coordinates being wrong on high DPI displays
- Fixed selection rectangle going off-screen
- Removed monitor caching that was causing stale display information
- Area selector now properly calculates absolute screen positions
Technical Details
- Coordinates are now correctly converted between DIPs (Device Independent Pixels) and physical pixels
- Window properly covers all monitors regardless of arrangement
- Better edge detection for resizing (12px margins instead of 10px)
Changed files in this update