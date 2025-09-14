Demo

What Changed

In Action

It actually works properly with multiple monitors now and doesn't look like something from 2003.You can now define custom window sizes and positions with ease.- Area selector now properly detects which monitor you're selecting on- Shows physical pixel coordinates instead of the wrong scaled values- Display information shows which monitor you're on (Display 1, Display 2, etc.)- Rectangle stays within screen bounds when dragging/resizing- Added a subtle glow effect around the selection rectangle- Dark gradient background instead of fully transparent (easier to see what you're doing)- Info panel shows position and size in real-time- Dashed white border instead of solid red- Fixed coordinates being wrong on high DPI displays- Fixed selection rectangle going off-screen- Removed monitor caching that was causing stale display information- Area selector now properly calculates absolute screen positions- Coordinates are now correctly converted between DIPs (Device Independent Pixels) and physical pixels- Window properly covers all monitors regardless of arrangement- Better edge detection for resizing (12px margins instead of 10px)Dark Souls 3 super-sized across two 5K displays: