14 September 2025 Build 19974959
The area selector got completely rewritten. It actually works properly with multiple monitors now and doesn't look like something from 2003.



You can now define custom window sizes and positions with ease.

Demo



What Changed


Multi-Monitor Support That Actually Works
- Area selector now properly detects which monitor you're selecting on
- Shows physical pixel coordinates instead of the wrong scaled values
- Display information shows which monitor you're on (Display 1, Display 2, etc.)
- Rectangle stays within screen bounds when dragging/resizing

Visual Improvements
- Added a subtle glow effect around the selection rectangle
- Dark gradient background instead of fully transparent (easier to see what you're doing)
- Info panel shows position and size in real-time
- Dashed white border instead of solid red

Bug Fixes
- Fixed coordinates being wrong on high DPI displays
- Fixed selection rectangle going off-screen
- Removed monitor caching that was causing stale display information
- Area selector now properly calculates absolute screen positions

Technical Details
- Coordinates are now correctly converted between DIPs (Device Independent Pixels) and physical pixels
- Window properly covers all monitors regardless of arrangement
- Better edge detection for resizing (12px margins instead of 10px)

In Action

Dark Souls 3 super-sized across two 5K displays:

