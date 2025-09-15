- Improved the game's startup time.
- Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes not detect when a teammate switches their ship.
- Fixed Honed not actually preventing the gun from gaining fire rate.
- Acceleration Core no longer has Honed.
Patch 0.7.7
Update notes via Steam Community
