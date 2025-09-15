 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19974884 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved the game's startup time.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes not detect when a teammate switches their ship.
  • Fixed Honed not actually preventing the gun from gaining fire rate.
  • Acceleration Core no longer has Honed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592711
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592712
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592713
