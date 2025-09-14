Hi all,

It's been a busy weekend of updates for Hydro! This is update v1.16 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).

This mini-patch addresses a few recently-discovered bugs and adds some adjustments and tweaks to the recently-added lightning introduced over the weekend in v1.15.

The details of this update are below:

Bug fix: previously, if you removed the Accumulator Charge fuse (no. 3) from the fusebox whilst the Accumulator was charging, the Ammeter charge gauge would still read a charge (even though the Accumulator was no longer charging) - this is now resolved (the gauge will read zero as there is no Accumulator charging occurring when the no. 3 fuse is removed)

In the Difficulty Settings dialog box, renamed the 'Mouse Sensitivity' and 'Invert Mouse' settings to be more generic 'Camera Sensitivity' and 'Invert Camera Pitch', as these settings also affect game controllers and not just the mouse...

Added an additional 'type' of lightning texture for some variety...although you may not notice as they flash so quickly! ⚡

Bug fix: previously, when a Township Demand was active and the interior lights were red, switching the 'Rig for Red' light switch to toggle between yellow/red lighting in the power station would fail to change the backlight color of the Grid Frequency Gauge (upgrade component). Also, if the Township Demand succeeded or failed, the backlight for that gauge would remain red and fail to revert back to yellow like all the other gauge lights. This is now fixed.

In the lightning spawn profiles, reduced the likelihood of lightning striking the power station or near the power station as this was seemingly a bit too aggressive in v1.15!

Thanks again for all the support!

Please feel free to feedback on the lightning spawn and strike likelihoods (if you feel you or the power station are getting 'hit' by lightning too often, or not enough for example).

Until next time, happy generating! ⚡