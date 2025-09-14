We’ve finally released the long-awaited update. We sincerely apologize for the delay since the last patch, and thank you so much for your patience. 🙏
Here’s what’s new in this update:
🧍 NPC meshes have been replaced with updated models.
📦 Item meshes have been refreshed and improved.
🐞 Several bug fixes implemented.
Your feedback means a lot to us! Don’t forget to share your suggestions, bug reports, and ideas with us on the community hub.
Have fun and enjoy the game! 🚬💨
Hello everyone! 🎉
