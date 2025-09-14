 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974788
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve finally released the long-awaited update. We sincerely apologize for the delay since the last patch, and thank you so much for your patience. 🙏

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🧍 NPC meshes have been replaced with updated models.

📦 Item meshes have been refreshed and improved.

🐞 Several bug fixes implemented.

Your feedback means a lot to us! Don’t forget to share your suggestions, bug reports, and ideas with us on the community hub.

Have fun and enjoy the game! 🚬💨

