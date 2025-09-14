Good morning, Wardens!



We have a hotfix patch ready to address a specific use case for the Suspend Save. Thank you again for your reports!





Eternity Sanctum:

- The cutscene with Koyori later in the game should no longer play if she is not present in the hub.



Magic Resort:

- Reduced the point value of Pike to make them easier to catch. (They are still the fastest fish, but only slightly above Eels now.)



Tower of Darkness:

- Suspend saves should now work properly on the second and third maps.