14 September 2025 Build 19974693 Edited 14 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good morning, Wardens!

We have a hotfix patch ready to address a specific use case for the Suspend Save. Thank you again for your reports!


Eternity Sanctum:
- The cutscene with Koyori later in the game should no longer play if she is not present in the hub.

Magic Resort:
- Reduced the point value of Pike to make them easier to catch. (They are still the fastest fish, but only slightly above Eels now.)

Tower of Darkness:
- Suspend saves should now work properly on the second and third maps.

