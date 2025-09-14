Good morning, Wardens!
We have a hotfix patch ready to address a specific use case for the Suspend Save. Thank you again for your reports!
Eternity Sanctum:
- The cutscene with Koyori later in the game should no longer play if she is not present in the hub.
Magic Resort:
- Reduced the point value of Pike to make them easier to catch. (They are still the fastest fish, but only slightly above Eels now.)
Tower of Darkness:
- Suspend saves should now work properly on the second and third maps.
Version 1.0,5 is Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3081841
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update