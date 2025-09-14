Patch Notes:





-New Scope Attachment that can be used on ARs & SMGs like the AK, AKU, M4, & MP5 (Scope can be found near the sewers entrance in a camper or at the end of the main quest, it is scattered in 1-2 other places around the map)

-Motion Sensor now makes sounds when detecting motion

-Rake is now more active and screams more often when encountering the player

-Added Sensitivity Settings for Mouse & Controller

-Overhauled Sky/Fog

-Added more sounds to settings menu

-Made camper that M4 & Scope spawns in look better

-Changed how M4 & AK is held to look better

-Added Pills & Canned food around map

-Health and stamina are now hidden unless running or hurt

-Overhauled stats of every gun

-Every inventory icon has been redone to look better

-Bandages now make sounds when used

-Added drinking sound after can opening sounds for soda and energy drink

-Changed how motion sensor is held to stop clipping through hand

-Changed flashlight & motion sensor haptics

-Flashlight is now more useful and brighter

-Added Sewer Music

-Menus like inventory and main menu can now be navigated with left thumbstick instead of just d-pad on controller

-Made location where super store used to be more detailed

-Added menu music to in-game menu

-Changed how much health some items give

-Overhauled all inventory Icons

-Changed descriptions of some inventory items

-Added some descriptions to maps/photos

-Changed how AK is held

-Lowered aim dot and health opacity





Fixes:





-Fixed ugly textures on watch towers

-Fixed volumetric fog turning sky black sometimes by making it an optional toggle with warning

-Fixed AK with red dot sight not being lined up right

-Fixed roof in AK house being too low and the fan damaging the player even when not jumping

-Fixed Reset settings not resetting brightness, dynamic skylights, or VHS mode

-Fixed motion sensor issues like having to tap twice to make it turn on

-Fixed Changing brightness permanently making post processing worse

-Optimized lights around map (especially in lab) and trees

-Fixed not being able to combine alcohol with bandages

-Fixed alot of issues with food items and having multiple of one food item (wouldnt stack, using one would use all, etc)

-Fixed health and stamina on hud not lining up

-Fixed issues with new town house

-Fixed some sounds and music playing in the UI

-Fixed chip eating and drinking sounds being too quiet

-Fixed floating fences where super store used to be

-Fixed ugly textures on some bodies

-Fixed Raindrop impacts when inside





Known Issues:





-The motion sensor beeping is kinda annoying and plays at weird times

-when shooting some guns the glare effect from the gunshot can be annoying





Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons/Relaunch (WIP)





(1.1 PATCH NOTES WILL INCLUDE ALL CONTENT/IMPROVEMENTS/FIXES FROM BETAS #1-4)





Highlights:





-New Ranged Weapon: AK-47

-New Animal: Deer (Not Done)

-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar

-New Main Quest Mission/Area: The Sewers

-Map has been entirely overhauled, and tons of closed-off areas and houses have been opened up and polished, filled with loot ready for the player to explore. (Half Done)

-New Rake 3D Model & Animations (Half Done)

-Overhauls to Rakes entire AI making him more fun to fight adding behaviors like retreating, charging, stunned, screaming, and more.

-Overhauled Rakes audio sfx with tons new/improved audio

-Better Tips (Half Done)

-Health Item Overhaul

-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset (Not Done)

-Overhauled Controller Support with better haptic feedback

-3D/Overhauled Main Menu

-Optimization Improvements (Game now runs 30-40fps on steamdeck with no tweaking)

-Overhauled Sky & Visuals to look better

-All TVs & Lights can be shot out

-New Post-Launch Content Screen

-Motion Sensor Overhaul

-6 New Achievements

-Remade all inventory icons

-Overhauls/fixes to all weapons/gear

-Beartrap Overhaul (Beartraps are scattered around map now in boxes)

-VHS filter

-Settings menu overhaul (finally added sensitivity settings)

-An insane amount of Quality-of-life improvements

-100s of Bug Fixes

-And More



