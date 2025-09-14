Patch Notes:
-New Scope Attachment that can be used on ARs & SMGs like the AK, AKU, M4, & MP5 (Scope can be found near the sewers entrance in a camper or at the end of the main quest, it is scattered in 1-2 other places around the map)
-Motion Sensor now makes sounds when detecting motion
-Rake is now more active and screams more often when encountering the player
-Added Sensitivity Settings for Mouse & Controller
-Overhauled Sky/Fog
-Added more sounds to settings menu
-Made camper that M4 & Scope spawns in look better
-Changed how M4 & AK is held to look better
-Added Pills & Canned food around map
-Health and stamina are now hidden unless running or hurt
-Overhauled stats of every gun
-Every inventory icon has been redone to look better
-Bandages now make sounds when used
-Added drinking sound after can opening sounds for soda and energy drink
-Changed how motion sensor is held to stop clipping through hand
-Changed flashlight & motion sensor haptics
-Flashlight is now more useful and brighter
-Added Sewer Music
-Menus like inventory and main menu can now be navigated with left thumbstick instead of just d-pad on controller
-Made location where super store used to be more detailed
-Added menu music to in-game menu
-Changed how much health some items give
-Overhauled all inventory Icons
-Changed descriptions of some inventory items
-Added some descriptions to maps/photos
-Changed how AK is held
-Lowered aim dot and health opacity
Fixes:
-Fixed ugly textures on watch towers
-Fixed volumetric fog turning sky black sometimes by making it an optional toggle with warning
-Fixed AK with red dot sight not being lined up right
-Fixed roof in AK house being too low and the fan damaging the player even when not jumping
-Fixed Reset settings not resetting brightness, dynamic skylights, or VHS mode
-Fixed motion sensor issues like having to tap twice to make it turn on
-Fixed Changing brightness permanently making post processing worse
-Optimized lights around map (especially in lab) and trees
-Fixed not being able to combine alcohol with bandages
-Fixed alot of issues with food items and having multiple of one food item (wouldnt stack, using one would use all, etc)
-Fixed health and stamina on hud not lining up
-Fixed issues with new town house
-Fixed some sounds and music playing in the UI
-Fixed chip eating and drinking sounds being too quiet
-Fixed floating fences where super store used to be
-Fixed ugly textures on some bodies
-Fixed Raindrop impacts when inside
Known Issues:
-The motion sensor beeping is kinda annoying and plays at weird times
-when shooting some guns the glare effect from the gunshot can be annoying
Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons/Relaunch (WIP)
(1.1 PATCH NOTES WILL INCLUDE ALL CONTENT/IMPROVEMENTS/FIXES FROM BETAS #1-4)
Highlights:
-New Ranged Weapon: AK-47
-New Animal: Deer (Not Done)
-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar
-New Main Quest Mission/Area: The Sewers
-New Scope Attachment that can be used on ARs & SMGs like the AK, AKU, M4, & MP5 (Scope can be found near the sewers entrance in a camper or at the end of the main quest, it is alsoscattered in 1-2 other places around the map)
-Map has been entirely overhauled, and tons of closed-off areas and houses have been opened up and polished, filled with loot ready for the player to explore. (Half Done)
-New Rake 3D Model & Animations (Half Done)
-Overhauls to Rakes entire AI making him more fun to fight adding behaviors like retreating, charging, stunned, screaming, and more.
-Overhauled Rakes audio sfx with tons new/improved audio
-Better Tips (Half Done)
-Health Item Overhaul
-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset (Not Done)
-Overhauled Controller Support with better haptic feedback
-3D/Overhauled Main Menu
-Optimization Improvements (Game now runs 30-40fps on steamdeck with no tweaking)
-Overhauled Sky & Visuals to look better
-All TVs & Lights can be shot out
-New Post-Launch Content Screen
-Motion Sensor Overhaul
-6 New Achievements
-Remade all inventory icons
-Overhauls/fixes to all weapons/gear
-Beartrap Overhaul (Beartraps are scattered around map now in boxes)
-VHS filter
-Settings menu overhaul (finally added sensitivity settings)
-An insane amount of Quality-of-life improvements
-100s of Bug Fixes
-And More
