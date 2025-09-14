 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19974637 Edited 14 September 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Implemented some feedback from playtest:
* netcode optimizations
* sniper zoom with 3 initial levels
* more flamethrower ammo
* more ammo in crates
* multi jumps
* cloud replication fixes
* lobby relightened
* swimming + climbing fixes
* auto destructing pickups etc after 30s
* louder laughing
* intro nuke delay fix

Changed files in this update

Depot 3909831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link