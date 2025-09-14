Implemented some feedback from playtest:
* netcode optimizations
* sniper zoom with 3 initial levels
* more flamethrower ammo
* more ammo in crates
* multi jumps
* cloud replication fixes
* lobby relightened
* swimming + climbing fixes
* auto destructing pickups etc after 30s
* louder laughing
* intro nuke delay fix
Playtest Patches #2
