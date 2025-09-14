 Skip to content
Major 14 September 2025 Build 19974586 Edited 14 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE

Over the last few months I've been working on some additional levels.

These levels are more difficult than the main story, and are meant for platformer-enthusiasts.

The length of the levels is AS LONG AS THE MAIN GAME (21 levels)

To head to the advanced levels, go UP in the main menu, and enter the portal on the TOP LEFT.

If you'd like to enter speed-run mode so you can insert your score into the advanced-level leaderboards, make sure to activate the timer first before heading into the Advanced Levels portal.

Also, a new hat! Tips fedora

There is a seperate leaderboard for those who want to eternalise their score on the advanced levels. I went ahead and inserted my first score in there already :)

