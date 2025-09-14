 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974570 Edited 14 September 2025 – 15:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. 11 New Weapons Added: Micro Missile Launcher, Sticky Bomb Bow, Flamethrower, Frost Launcher, Venom Sprayer, Laser Gun, Ray Gun, Sonic Gun, Railgun, Aura Gun, and Crossbow.

  2. Weapon Quality System: Dropped weapons now have random qualities. High-quality weapons will come with randomly generated affixes.

  3. New Gameplay Option: Added an option in the settings menu to enable or disable automatically switching back to the starter pistol when out of ammo.

  4. Optimizations & Bug Fixes: Implemented performance optimizations and fixed several known bugs.

