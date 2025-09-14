11 New Weapons Added: Micro Missile Launcher, Sticky Bomb Bow, Flamethrower, Frost Launcher, Venom Sprayer, Laser Gun, Ray Gun, Sonic Gun, Railgun, Aura Gun, and Crossbow.
Weapon Quality System: Dropped weapons now have random qualities. High-quality weapons will come with randomly generated affixes.
New Gameplay Option: Added an option in the settings menu to enable or disable automatically switching back to the starter pistol when out of ammo.
Optimizations & Bug Fixes: Implemented performance optimizations and fixed several known bugs.
Version 0.0.8 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
