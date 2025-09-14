Yahhoo, everybody! It's your favourite Ecchi artist, Melon-sensei (Konaka), here again with the new patch notes! ヽ(^◇^*)/

How is everyone doing?

Autumn/Fall has begun to display its colours quietly since the last patch notes. Be careful in northern countries, since it appears to be colder or cooler than elsewhere, so bring a scarf with you when going outside. \\(*^- ^*)

Anyway! According to Zamius, this should be our game's LAST patch/update, as he has now implemented the new features that I requested about in the last patch notes, and no new content should be left on the "bucket list". (｡´>д<)っ彡☆

As usual, let's go through the new changes together:

MORE English Grammar Fixing!! (Pls, no more! T_T)

(I can't believe somebody STILL found more grammar errors in English dialogue... Maybe NOW we should be clear?)

NEW features added: 2 image galleries & OST music player

(Personally, I'm SOOOO hyped about these ones since you all wanted them in the game as well! Glad to be on the same team, tehe~ ٩(๑˃́ꇴ˂̀๑)۶ )

UPDATED the main menu's last BG (Park of Fame)

(As more streamers have covered the game, the park gets more crowded. I'm SO happy that you all seem to be enjoying our story and are eagerly waiting to see how the story evolves! Thank you for your support! It means a lot to us all! <3 (੭ु ›ω‹ )੭ु⁾⁾♡ )

So that's it. There will be no more fresh content for the game, so let us build up the hype towards the formal launch date of October 24th, shortly after the Steam Next Fest!

Oh! Almost forgot! ( •ॢ◡-ॢ)-♡

The game will soon be getting a PHYSICAL COPY as well, thanks to WetheIndies's new service for all the indie game devs around the globe! ヽ(o♡o)/