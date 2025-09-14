Hey everyone,

Old friends and new pals! I'm the dev of Forsaker: Dingding & Blade.

I'm back again! It’s been quite a journey—we’ve been grinding for over a year, and honestly, everyone’s on the verge of losing it haha. Let’s take a breather and chat about some recent updates.

How much longer until it’s done?

It’s done! (¯︶¯)~ We’re now in the phase of continuous optimization.

The Development of Forsaker: Dingding & Blade

In fact, this project has taken us over a year. Although some of the content and concepts were brainstormed and designed earlier during fragmented time, it still took longer than we imagined. It’s been incredibly tough—everyone on the team has had their moments of breakdowns. Developing a passion project online truly gave us a taste of what it means to “To work for passion, not pay” (and I never want to go through that again, haha). Remote collaboration turned out to be way more challenging than expected—even though half the team are veterans who’ve worked together before, the toll was massive... just massive. Yeah, for our next project, no more remote work. We’re going to find a physical office space. Communication will be so much smoother and more immediate... way, way better. Nothing beats the energy of working offline.

Throughout the development process, the person under the most pressure was definitely xiao Y. The sheer volume of art assets was insane—she went completely numb, her brain just stopped working. Attached is an image... as a tribute (and she had to draw the tribute image herself—so it’s basically her paying homage to herself...).

Gameplay Modes of Forsaker: Dingding & Blade

As mentioned before, Forsaker is a visual novel series. The focus is on the story, with gameplay serving as a supplement. Future titles will also incorporate supporting gameplay tailored to the narrative.

After entering the game, you’ll have the choice between Reading Mode and Adventure Mode. I highly recommend starting with Reading Mode. If you ever get tired of the story, you can take a break and play some Adventure Mode to interact more with the monsters.

Even in Adventure Mode, you can still progress the story while battling. The combat difficulty isn’t too high. If you get tired of the this mode or find yourself stuck, you can seamlessly switch back to Reading Mode with just one click. It’s super convenient...

Some Monsters in Forsaker: Dingding & Blade

These fruits and veggies... our beloved seven little ones have been with us for almost a decade. We’ve reimagined them as all-new monsters. Three of them are featured in this game, and the remaining four will appear in the sequel... This installment will also include a familiar yet unfamiliar character who will battle you in a new way, with less demanding requirements... Ugh, I’ve been tormented by his previous incarnation too...

On a side note, because the scene is dark... the eggplant’s face is actually on the other side.

Now, let’s talk about the game’s pricing, which everyone’s been curious about.

Pricing of Forsaker: Dingding & Blade

After final discussions with our publisher (shoutout to Infini Fun!), the domestic price will be set at $10.99, with a 10% discount available during the first fourteen days after launch.

Release Date

Mark your calendars for September 24 at 10:00 AM(UTC+8)!

We’ll continue to collect everyone’s suggestions and feedback. Thank you to all who have supported us—we truly appreciate you!

I’m off to get back to work now. Feel free to leave us comments, and I’ll ramble on again next time...