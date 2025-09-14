New Content:
A brand new huge outdoor venue has been added, the Forest Nationals venue! Adding the biggest space in the game yet for creating huge tracks and a fun place to get creative with all the new builder objects!
Changes:
Updated Direct Input back-end, potentially adding support for even more devices/fixing issues with others
Bug Fixes:
Fixed "instant input detected" error always showing when binding from the in race pause menu
Fixed input binds getting reset if you open rebind menu on accident
Path editor now zooms depending on edit area size
Fixed excessive logging related to direct input devices
Changed files in this update