14 September 2025 Build 19974460 Edited 14 September 2025 – 10:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • A brand new huge outdoor venue has been added, the Forest Nationals venue! Adding the biggest space in the game yet for creating huge tracks and a fun place to get creative with all the new builder objects!

Changes:

  • Updated Direct Input back-end, potentially adding support for even more devices/fixing issues with others

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed "instant input detected" error always showing when binding from the in race pause menu

  • Fixed input binds getting reset if you open rebind menu on accident

  • Path editor now zooms depending on edit area size

  • Fixed excessive logging related to direct input devices

