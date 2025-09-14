 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974375 Edited 14 September 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Stickforge Patch Notes - build 1.0.0-ea-20250914 ✨


Balance Updates
  • Zombie Bite damage reduced: 700 → 250
  • Zombie HP reduced: 2000 → 1500


NPC Improvements
  • NPCs now chase targets when attacked from long range (ignores max aggro range once engaged).
  • Fixed a bug where NPCs continued attacking after death.
  • NPCs return to spawn if they wander too far or lose their target:
    • While returning, they’re invulnerable and fully heal at spawn.

  • Added a threat/aggro system → NPC targeting now depends on player damage.
  • New AI modding fields (per NPC):
    • ai.aggroLockDuration: aggro lock duration override (ms, default 5000)
    • ai.switchThreshold: threat multiplier needed to switch targets (default 1.2)


New Game Mode: Dungeon
  • Added Dungeon Mode, with a sample dungeon included.
  • VIP/Boss mechanic → the game ends when a designated NPC is defeated.
  • Fog of War → unexplored areas are hidden until revealed.




Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a server crash that could occur when a match ended.


Coming Soon
  • A light web version of Stickforge is in development!
  • Play directly in your browser on official servers only (no mods).
  • Designed to help new players jump in quickly and grow the community.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1593371
