✨ Stickforge Patch Notes - build 1.0.0-ea-20250914 ✨
Balance Updates
- Zombie Bite damage reduced: 700 → 250
- Zombie HP reduced: 2000 → 1500
NPC Improvements
- NPCs now chase targets when attacked from long range (ignores max aggro range once engaged).
- Fixed a bug where NPCs continued attacking after death.
- NPCs return to spawn if they wander too far or lose their target:
- While returning, they’re invulnerable and fully heal at spawn.
- Added a threat/aggro system → NPC targeting now depends on player damage.
- New AI modding fields (per NPC):
- ai.aggroLockDuration: aggro lock duration override (ms, default 5000)
- ai.switchThreshold: threat multiplier needed to switch targets (default 1.2)
New Game Mode: Dungeon
- Added Dungeon Mode, with a sample dungeon included.
- VIP/Boss mechanic → the game ends when a designated NPC is defeated.
- Fog of War → unexplored areas are hidden until revealed.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a server crash that could occur when a match ended.
Coming Soon
- A light web version of Stickforge is in development!
- Play directly in your browser on official servers only (no mods).
- Designed to help new players jump in quickly and grow the community.
Changed files in this update