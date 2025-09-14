🎶 Weekly Update #9 – Sounds, Fixes & More!
This week we’re finally adding sound options to Idle Life – plus a round of bugfixes that smooth out some long-standing issues.
🔊 New Settings
Two new options are now available in the Settings menu:
• Notification Sound Settings – control the volume or disable quest and system notifications.
• Background Sounds Settings – yes, finally! Background music has been added. It’s not the fanciest soundtrack in the world, but it’s 100% copyright free and self-made – so it’s here to stay.
🐞 Bug Fixes
We’ve squashed a variety of issues this week:
• Fixed a bug where daily quests would sometimes not refresh at midnight.
• Fixed inventory tooltips overlapping on smaller resolutions.
• Fixed mining progress bars not resetting properly after switching tabs.
• Fixed scratch cards occasionally giving no reward at all.
• Fixed casino token prices not updating after daily reset.
• Fixed UI scaling issues in the shop when resizing the game window.
• Fixed achievements not triggering immediately after quest completion.
• Fixed crafting recipes showing duplicate icons in rare cases.
• Fixed arena monsters not displaying correct stats in certain fights.
That’s all for this week – small but important changes to make everything feel smoother and more alive.
🎵 The sound of progress is here.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update