14 September 2025 Build 19974347 Edited 14 September 2025 – 09:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎶 Weekly Update #9 – Sounds, Fixes & More!

This week we’re finally adding sound options to Idle Life – plus a round of bugfixes that smooth out some long-standing issues.


🔊 New Settings

Two new options are now available in the Settings menu:
Notification Sound Settings – control the volume or disable quest and system notifications.
Background Sounds Settings – yes, finally! Background music has been added. It’s not the fanciest soundtrack in the world, but it’s 100% copyright free and self-made – so it’s here to stay.


🐞 Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed a variety of issues this week:
• Fixed a bug where daily quests would sometimes not refresh at midnight.
• Fixed inventory tooltips overlapping on smaller resolutions.
• Fixed mining progress bars not resetting properly after switching tabs.
• Fixed scratch cards occasionally giving no reward at all.
• Fixed casino token prices not updating after daily reset.
• Fixed UI scaling issues in the shop when resizing the game window.
• Fixed achievements not triggering immediately after quest completion.
• Fixed crafting recipes showing duplicate icons in rare cases.
• Fixed arena monsters not displaying correct stats in certain fights.


That’s all for this week – small but important changes to make everything feel smoother and more alive.


🎵 The sound of progress is here.

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

