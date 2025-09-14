 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974337 Edited 14 September 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Special fishing spots where you can catch exactly the fish you need, and a reworked shoreline

  • Shadows are now always enabled in the main menu and avatar editor

  • A bug where “Damage while blocking consumed another weapon” has been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2683151
