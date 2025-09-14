Special fishing spots where you can catch exactly the fish you need, and a reworked shoreline
Shadows are now always enabled in the main menu and avatar editor
A bug where “Damage while blocking consumed another weapon” has been fixed
Update 1.5.11: Fishing & Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update