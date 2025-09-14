- Added Simplified Chinese language
- Fixed playback of NPC voice lines
- Locked the ability to rebind the ESC key in the keybinding options
- Reduced the effect of waves caused by water interaction
- Improved boat behavior on the Tatr Valley map
- Limited the maximum number of players per server room
- Disabled network notifications for players joining and leaving the game and rooms
Important:
Work on improving the game server performance is still ongoing. Until full optimization is completed, stricter limits on the maximum number of players per room have been applied, and network notifications for players joining and leaving the game and rooms have been disabled.
We apologize once again for the server issues and kindly ask for your patience.
Changed files in this update