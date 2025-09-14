 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19974335 Edited 14 September 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Simplified Chinese language

  • Fixed playback of NPC voice lines

  • Locked the ability to rebind the ESC key in the keybinding options

  • Reduced the effect of waves caused by water interaction

  • Improved boat behavior on the Tatr Valley map

  • Limited the maximum number of players per server room

  • Disabled network notifications for players joining and leaving the game and rooms


Important:


Work on improving the game server performance is still ongoing. Until full optimization is completed, stricter limits on the maximum number of players per room have been applied, and network notifications for players joining and leaving the game and rooms have been disabled.

We apologize once again for the server issues and kindly ask for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1232222
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link