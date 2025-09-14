Dear space mechanics,

This improved the realism of the game and changed the prices for some items in the store.

Now the spaceship arrives with parts, before it arrived without them and this spoiled the immersion in the game.

Using an item for automatic repair, the parts are replaced with new ones, it is clear that the parts have really been replaced, before the parts remained unrepaired, but the spaceship was considered repaired.

Added a flight sound, now during the flight the sound of a jetpack is emitted, and when accelerating, the sound increases.

Changed the prices for mercury, low-quality uranium and brass, now they are cheaper so that it would be more profitable to create items.

Bug fixes.

Bug # 1 - in multiplayer, batteries were copied when charging teleports.

Bug # 2 - in multiplayer, stars changed their location depending on the position of the player who entered.

Bug #3 - when charging uranium rods, if you disconnect 1 battery, the charging sound still continues.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3