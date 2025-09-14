1. 目前修改的不同种类的敌人的美术（后续会再次优化敌人的美术，包括形象、动画）
2. 优化了法术的特效
3. 修改了战斗房间的战斗波次，游戏难度不可避免的有所提升，但是更爽快了。
4. 添加了查看敌人当前状态的功能，鼠标悬浮到敌人身上即可看到。
5. 添加了查看敌人介绍的功能，鼠标点击敌人即可看到。
6. 若干细节体验优化
7. 若干文案优化。
0.0.2更新发布(2025-09-14)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3999211
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3999212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update