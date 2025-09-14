 Skip to content
Major 14 September 2025 Build 19974139 Edited 14 September 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!


I’ve been working hard to bring you the biggest update so far, and it’s finally ready. This patch transforms Monstergasm with new features, smoother gameplay, and some long-awaited Videos!

Here’s what’s new:

  • 🔥 Animations instead of static puzzles!
    No more solving only still images - now you can unlock and enjoy also full animated scenes.

  • 📖 Reworked Album.
    A cleaner look and new control options make browsing your unlocked content easier and more fun.

  • 🕹️ Cheat Functions.

    • Press J to skip the shooter segment and go straight to the puzzle.

    • Press R to instantly solve the puzzle and reveal the full scene.

  • ⚡ Faster Loading.
    The game now loads significantly quicker, so you can jump right into the action without waiting.

This patch marks a big step forward, and it’s only the beginning. Thank you all for your support and don’t forget to leave a review if you enjoy the update, it helps a lot! 💖

