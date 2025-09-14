Hello everyone!
I’ve been working hard to bring you the biggest update so far, and it’s finally ready. This patch transforms Monstergasm with new features, smoother gameplay, and some long-awaited Videos!
Here’s what’s new:
🔥 Animations instead of static puzzles!
No more solving only still images - now you can unlock and enjoy also full animated scenes.
📖 Reworked Album.
A cleaner look and new control options make browsing your unlocked content easier and more fun.
🕹️ Cheat Functions.
Press J to skip the shooter segment and go straight to the puzzle.
Press R to instantly solve the puzzle and reveal the full scene.
⚡ Faster Loading.
The game now loads significantly quicker, so you can jump right into the action without waiting.
This patch marks a big step forward, and it’s only the beginning. Thank you all for your support and don’t forget to leave a review if you enjoy the update, it helps a lot! 💖
Changed files in this update