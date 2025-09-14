Hello! I've been iterating over the title for the menu and discovered a little bug with the fonts in spanish and on the settings when the player changes the language.
Basically it was resetting the font selected at every change, now it is fixed. Also I've reimported fonts because in spanish it had some missing characters.
And the title has changed too, was tired with the placeholder, I like the result :)
Hotfix Alpha version 0.1.11 - Fonts
