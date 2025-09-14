 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19974122 Edited 14 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! I've been iterating over the title for the menu and discovered a little bug with the fonts in spanish and on the settings when the player changes the language.

Basically it was resetting the font selected at every change, now it is fixed. Also I've reimported fonts because in spanish it had some missing characters.

And the title has changed too, was tired with the placeholder, I like the result :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911871
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911872
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911873
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link