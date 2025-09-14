Content update v1.0.49

My short vacation is over, I rested and gained strength. During the vacation, in my free time, I mainly made skins and items. And also fixed a few bugs. Thanks to everyone who supports.

Don't forget to leave your reviews and recommendations, they help a lot and motivate me to continue working on this app.

Fixed:

Fixed display of Devils Horn item icon in Steam store

Fixed a bug where Butterflies would circle around the character very quickly

Reduced the chance of Uncommon quality items dropping by 5%.

Added:

5 New Skins for Sol Egg Yolk - common Opal Flare - uncommon Void Sun - rare Chrono Sphera - epic Solar Deus - legendary

6 New Skins for Luna Pale Moon - common Nightbloom - uncommon Celestial Tide - rare Astral Library - epic Mystic Tide - legendary Omen Of The Moon - mythical

5 new items Square Humberger - common Bow Tie - uncommon Ghost - rare Air House Dragon - epic Square Omelete - legendary Cat in a box - mythical





