14 September 2025 Build 19974060
Update notes via Steam Community

Content update v1.0.49

My short vacation is over, I rested and gained strength. During the vacation, in my free time, I mainly made skins and items. And also fixed a few bugs. Thanks to everyone who supports.

Don't forget to leave your reviews and recommendations, they help a lot and motivate me to continue working on this app.

Fixed:

  • Fixed display of Devils Horn item icon in Steam store

  • Fixed a bug where Butterflies would circle around the character very quickly

  • Reduced the chance of Uncommon quality items dropping by 5%.

Added:

  • 5 New Skins for Sol

    • Egg Yolk - common

    • Opal Flare - uncommon

    • Void Sun - rare

    • Chrono Sphera - epic

    • Solar Deus - legendary

  • 6 New Skins for Luna

    • Pale Moon - common

    • Nightbloom - uncommon

    • Celestial Tide - rare

    • Astral Library - epic

    • Mystic Tide - legendary

    • Omen Of The Moon - mythical

  • 5 new items

    • Square Humberger - common

    • Bow Tie - uncommon

    • Ghost - rare

    • Air House Dragon - epic

    • Square Omelete - legendary

    • Cat in a box - mythical


Join the Discord group and share your tabletop heroes!

Changed files in this update

