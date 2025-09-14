Content update v1.0.49
My short vacation is over, I rested and gained strength. During the vacation, in my free time, I mainly made skins and items. And also fixed a few bugs. Thanks to everyone who supports.
Fixed:
Fixed display of Devils Horn item icon in Steam store
Fixed a bug where Butterflies would circle around the character very quickly
Reduced the chance of Uncommon quality items dropping by 5%.
Added:
5 New Skins for Sol
Egg Yolk - common
Opal Flare - uncommon
Void Sun - rare
Chrono Sphera - epic
Solar Deus - legendary
6 New Skins for Luna
Pale Moon - common
Nightbloom - uncommon
Celestial Tide - rare
Astral Library - epic
Mystic Tide - legendary
Omen Of The Moon - mythical
5 new items
Square Humberger - common
Bow Tie - uncommon
Ghost - rare
Air House Dragon - epic
Square Omelete - legendary
Cat in a box - mythical
