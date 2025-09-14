 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974031 Edited 14 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! 👋
I’ve just released Version 1.01 of the game.

What’s new:

  • Steam Achievements & Stats fixed

    • Previously, Achievements didn’t unlock and Stats didn’t update in Steam, even though your progress was tracked internally.

    • With this update, your previously earned progress will not be lost. As soon as you change a Stat again (for example by winning or losing a match, collecting coins, moving fields, etc.), Steam will automatically sync your data and unlock the corresponding Achievements.

Thank you for your patience and for reporting this issue – I'm happy to finally bring you the fix! 🙏

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3679501
