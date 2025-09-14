Hello everyone! 👋
I’ve just released Version 1.01 of the game.
What’s new:
Steam Achievements & Stats fixed
Previously, Achievements didn’t unlock and Stats didn’t update in Steam, even though your progress was tracked internally.
With this update, your previously earned progress will not be lost. As soon as you change a Stat again (for example by winning or losing a match, collecting coins, moving fields, etc.), Steam will automatically sync your data and unlock the corresponding Achievements.
Thank you for your patience and for reporting this issue – I'm happy to finally bring you the fix! 🙏
Changed files in this update