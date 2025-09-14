 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974011 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes have been made.

- We have made significant corrections to English translation errors.
As not all errors have been fixed in this update, we will continue to make corrections in future updates.

- Fixed an issue where the Training Sandbag/Training Sandbag II were not working.

- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, receiving a Blow Tackle attack would prevent progression.

- Fixed several other issues.

- Some UI has been improved.

Changed files in this update

