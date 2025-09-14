The following changes have been made.
- We have made significant corrections to English translation errors.
As not all errors have been fixed in this update, we will continue to make corrections in future updates.
- Fixed an issue where the Training Sandbag/Training Sandbag II were not working.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, receiving a Blow Tackle attack would prevent progression.
- Fixed several other issues.
- Some UI has been improved.
Update 0.90.7
Update notes via Steam Community
