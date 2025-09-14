 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19974010 Edited 14 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  1. Fixed resolution not getting set while in the language selector menu.

New Stuff

Added Discord RPC integration for those who likes to show off how many boxes they have packed :D

Happy Packing!

Regards,

The Dev

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3926561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3926562
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3926563
  • Loading history…
