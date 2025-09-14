 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973916
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List

  • When loading a race, all players start simultaneously. You won't lose a single second waiting for your partner anymore!

  • Added restart zones in the tunnels on the car location.

Fix List

  • Fixed a bug where both players would start the game as the rear rider if the Host chose to change position in the lobby before the Client connected.

  • Fixed a bug where the client incorrectly displayed the notification about reaching a new checkpoint.

  • Fixed a bug where the settings might not match the displayed values in the menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the client's camera could tilt to the side.

  • Removed sounds during level loading.

  • Fixed a bug where the client saw tutorials when re-entering already completed areas.

