Zundamon Castle Update Notice
【Content Additions & Specification Changes】
- The increase/decrease buttons for Worker Zundamon now support long-press operation.
- Building tooltips now display building size.
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where attack speed was not increasing as intended by the technology effects.
- Fixed a bug where Firefighter Zundamon was not working even when fires occurred (due to an issue introduced by the fire retry handling).
- Fixed a bug where, after changing a building’s recipe, items from before the change would drop to the ground and become uncollectible (caused by the removal of "Other" worker type).
