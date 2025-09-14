 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973848 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Zundamon Castle Update Notice

【Content Additions & Specification Changes】

  • The increase/decrease buttons for Worker Zundamon now support long-press operation.
  • Building tooltips now display building size.


【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed a bug where attack speed was not increasing as intended by the technology effects.
  • Fixed a bug where Firefighter Zundamon was not working even when fires occurred (due to an issue introduced by the fire retry handling).
  • Fixed a bug where, after changing a building’s recipe, items from before the change would drop to the ground and become uncollectible (caused by the removal of "Other" worker type).

