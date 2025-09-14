 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973806 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest Dedicated Server Support


The Playtest version and main game run under separate Steam APP ID's

Because of this, Dedicated servers didn't display in Steam/Game Servers and also in-game Server browser

This patch addresses this oversight, for now there will be a Playtest (EU) Dedicated server up and running.

Everyone involved in the Playtest still has the option to create and Host a Lobby Session with 5 x Steam Friends, or connect directly to the Dedicated Server in-game or via Steam/Game Servers

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4022331
