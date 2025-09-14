Playtest Dedicated Server Support

The Playtest version and main game run under separate Steam APP ID's



Because of this, Dedicated servers didn't display in Steam/Game Servers and also in-game Server browser



This patch addresses this oversight, for now there will be a Playtest (EU) Dedicated server up and running.



Everyone involved in the Playtest still has the option to create and Host a Lobby Session with 5 x Steam Friends, or connect directly to the Dedicated Server in-game or via Steam/Game Servers



