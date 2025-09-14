 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19973795 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, exciting times are ahead!

We're nearing 0.10.0's completion and need your help. We're going to be doing a couple things:

  1. The default branch is now on the 0.10.0-pre codebase in order to get some stress testing done for our public 0.10.0 release coming by the end of the month.

  2. We've removed the 0.10.0-pre branch to remove redundancy.

  3. You can access the old 0.9.X code via the "0.9.X" beta branch found in Game Properties -> Betas. This is a temporary branch until we are well into the 0.10.X release cycle. You can use this to see locally saved replays, but online (leaderboards) connectivity will no longer work for it, as the backend used for 0.9.X is being decommissioned in favor of our 0.10.X production deploy.

  4. Our old 0.9.X dashboard will be taken down, but we have our new frontpage at https://momentum-mod.org and our new dashboard (temporarily) at https://staging.momentum-mod.org, so check them out!

  5. (Kinda technical) If you had a custom shortcut for launching Momentum, you can now remove the "-noencryptedtickets" launch parameter, we're using them now :)

As always, please let us know of any issues that may pop up, and consider joining our Discord to stay up to date with the latest in all things Momentum Mod.

Momentum Mod Team

Changed files in this update

Momentum Mod Playtest Depot Depot 1802711
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1802712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1802713
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link