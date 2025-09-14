Hey all, exciting times are ahead!

We're nearing 0.10.0's completion and need your help. We're going to be doing a couple things:

The default branch is now on the 0.10.0-pre codebase in order to get some stress testing done for our public 0.10.0 release coming by the end of the month. We've removed the 0.10.0-pre branch to remove redundancy. You can access the old 0.9.X code via the "0.9.X" beta branch found in Game Properties -> Betas. This is a temporary branch until we are well into the 0.10.X release cycle. You can use this to see locally saved replays, but online (leaderboards) connectivity will no longer work for it, as the backend used for 0.9.X is being decommissioned in favor of our 0.10.X production deploy. Our old 0.9.X dashboard will be taken down, but we have our new frontpage at https://momentum-mod.org and our new dashboard (temporarily) at https://staging.momentum-mod.org, so check them out! (Kinda technical) If you had a custom shortcut for launching Momentum, you can now remove the "-noencryptedtickets" launch parameter, we're using them now :)

As always, please let us know of any issues that may pop up, and consider joining our Discord to stay up to date with the latest in all things Momentum Mod.

Momentum Mod Team