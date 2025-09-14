 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973696
D is for dummy.

- Fixed broken interactions between the existing Adventure Mode and Mining Mode pause menus and the Esc menu. The Mining Mode quit menu (to either leave the minigame or call Momoyo for help) remains separate from the pause menu, while the option to quit Adventure Mode has been added to its Esc menu. The prompts have also been fixed accordingly.

